Suspect named in alleged armed car jacking at Bladen middle school

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office have named the man they believed robbed a school bus driver at gunpoint and stole her car earlier this week.

Deputies are searching for 33-year-old Michael Darrell Smith, also known as Pooh Daddy, of Fayetteville.

He’s wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second degree kidnapping, and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies add Smith is also wanted by the Department of Corrections as an Absconder for Parole Violation for a previous armed robbery he committed and served time for.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of a school bus arrived around 4:15 a.m. Monday to pick up her bus at Elizabethtown Middle School to begin her route, but as she pulled into the school she was stopped by a man and woman who told her their car had run out of gas and asked if she would take them to get gas. She reportedly told them she had to start her route and could not help them.

The bus driver then started her bus and went to park her car when she was confronted by the man who pointed a gun at her and made her give him her car, her purse, and cell phone. Deputies say the man got in the driver seat and other woman jumped in the back seat and drove off.

The victim drove her bus to the sheriff’s office and reported the crime.

“We know Smith and the vehicle he stole were last seen in the Red Springs area of Robeson County,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We have been working with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office to develop leads to help us locate Smith and get him in custody. We are asking the help of the public in that area to assist us. This was a crime of opportunity and our victim was just in the right place at the wrong time. Thankfully she was not injured and we are working to locate and recover her vehicle and other personal belonging.”

Smith is considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies are also seeking any information on the female who was with Smith during the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.