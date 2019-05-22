Two people killed in crash in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people are dead after a crash near Burgaw Tuesday morning.

According to Trooper Sutton with the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 117 near Old Savannah Road.

Sutton said a Dodge Ram pickup heading north on 117 crossed the center line and hit a Chrysler 300 head on.

Trooper Sutton said the driver of the Dodge Ram, Lisa Nixon Mcmillan, 45, and the driver of the Chrysler 300, William Donnell Bryant, 44, both died in the crash. He said there were no other passengers involved.

Trooper Sutton said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash and the investigation is complete.

Thyme Savor Catering posted on Facebook Tuesday saying William Bryant was a sous chef for the company.

“We lost one of our own friends and Sous Chef William Bryant in a tragic car accident on his way to work. If you knew Will you immediately loved him and his personality,” the Facebook post said. He was a special person to all of us in so many ways. He loved working a A Thyme Savor and it showed in his work ethic and attitude everyday.”