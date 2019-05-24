Bojangles’ testing pimento cheese in Wilmington market only

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Bojangles’ knows southeastern North Carolina loves the restaurant chain’s chicken. Now it’s hoping you’ll love a new offering.

Bojangles’ says it is using the Wilmington area as the test market for its new pimento cheese.

The company says for a limited time at participating Bojangles’ restaurants in the Wilmington area only, you can try a Pimento Cheese Biscuit as or a Cajun Filet Biscuit with Pimento Cheese.

You can find the pimento cheese at Bojangles’ locations in Wilmington, Shallotte, Leland, Hampstead, Southport, Supply, Burgaw and Whiteville.

A Bojangles’ spokesman told WWAY offering the Pimento Cheese Biscuit to the Wilmington market for a trial run makes sense for the company because it’s a strong market for Bojangles’ with a tremendous fan following in this area.