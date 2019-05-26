Pender County Utilities issues water shortage emergency

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY)– A water shortage emergency for Pender County Utilities water users in Hampstead and Scott’s Hill areas until further notice.

According to the Pender County Utilities press release, after abnormally dry conditions greatly increased usage of water from the Rocky Point-Topsail Water &

Sewer District system and current equipment and facilities limitations, the availability of

potable water in Hampstead and Scott’s Hill is at reduced levels. This could result in low

system pressures and loss of water service.

Stage 3 Mandatory Restrictions II must be followed for users of the Pender County Water System in the Hampstead and Scott’s Hill areas. The restrictions include: banning all non-essential uses of drinking water, prohibition of outdoor use of drinking water for washing impervious surfaces, and washing only full loads of clothes and dishwashers.

All water users must reduce water use by 20% compared to their previous month’s water bill. In addition, a drought surcharge of 1.5 times the normal water rate applies.