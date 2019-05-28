Wilmington church needs help finding missing 125-year-old chalice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A silver chalice that one Wilmington church has used for more than 100 years is missing.

The chalice was reportedly taken from the Church of the Good Shepherd on Queen Street. It’s inscribed “In Loving Memory of Sister Cecilia, 1894 Chapel of the Good Shepherd”.

- Advertisement -

Vestry member Bonnie Sibbett says the chalice is used during communion.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating and says it was taken sometime between May 5-11.

If you know anything, you can use Text-a-Tip.

The church is offering a $100 reward.

The church told WWAY they would ask no questions, “let it come home, where it’s been over 100 years so we can worship with it. It is sacred to us. The silver isn’t worth much but it’s valuable to us because we worship with it.”

Oakdale Cemetery offered some history about Sister Ceclia.