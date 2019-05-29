High school student missing after swimming in Eno River Rock Quarry

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Rescue crews searched overnight for an 18-year-old who disappeared in the water Tuesday evening at the Eno River Rock Quarry.
School officials at Eno River Academy identified that man as Nicklaus Brown.
Authorities said that a group of teenagers were in the water when Brown went cliff diving and didn’t surface.
Searches for Brown resumed around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Officials said the search has turned into a recovery effort.
Brown was a member of the swim and baseball teams at his school.
He was set to attend University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall.