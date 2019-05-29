High school student missing after swimming in Eno River Rock Quarry

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — Rescue crews searched overnight for an 18-year-old who disappeared in the water Tuesday evening at the Eno River Rock Quarry.

School officials at Eno River Academy identified that man as Nicklaus Brown.

- Advertisement -

Authorities said that a group of teenagers were in the water when Brown went cliff diving and didn’t surface.

Searches for Brown resumed around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the search has turned into a recovery effort.

Related Article: Wilmington Railroad Museum kicks off annual Polar Express reading

Brown was a member of the swim and baseball teams at his school.

He was set to attend University of North Carolina Wilmington in the fall.

Read more here.