Randy Aldridge shares good news on fight with cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a much-anticipated update on WWAY Anchor Randy Aldridge.

Randy had an endoscopy Wednesday. He says doctors say the tumor is greatly improved.

However, there is still one spot showing up.

Next, he will see his oncologist.

He will also have a pet scan for a more definitive view of the situation.

Randy says this is good news, and will keep everyone updated as he continues on this journey.

He is very grateful for all the thoughts and prayers and to everyone who has reached out.

Randy announced in February he would take leave as he battled stage 3 cancer.

Throughout his fight with the disease, he has been an advocate for others to get preventative tests for colorectal types of cancer.

