Winds and currents push jellyfish into NC coastal waters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It should come as no surprise, but jellyfish are in the area and you might see them in our coastal waters.

Marine experts at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher say they have seen various jelly species washing up on the beaches lately, including cannonball jellies.

The jellies are washed in by winds and currents.

They say it does not appear to be an unusual occurrence.

The Mayo Clinic suggests those who are stung to rinse the area with vinegar, carefully pluck visible tentacles with fine tweezers and to soak the affected area with hot water. The clinic says to avoid rinsing with seawater or human urine, rubbing with a towel or applying pressure bandages.