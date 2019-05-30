Report: North Carolina ranks among worst states for jobs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — North Carolina is one of the worst states in the country for jobs, according to the WalletHub.

With employers expecting to hire 16.6 percent more graduates from the Class of 2019 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website recently released its report on 2019’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.

In the report, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

North Carolina ranked #42 on the list.

WalletHub says Massachusetts is the best state to find a job while West Virginia is the worst.