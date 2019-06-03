Charlie Sheen sends greetings to Surf City restaurant

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One longtime oceanfront restaurant in Surf City received good wishes for the upcoming summer season from actor Charlie Sheen.

Sheen created a Cameo for Karen and Matt Wiles, the owners of Buddy’s Crab House and Oyster Bar.

In the video, Sheen said based on the name alone, the restaurant sounds ‘fabulous.’

“I just want to wish you a great upcoming season with the restaurant,” Sheen said in the video. “I’m certain it is going to be a smash and who knows, perhaps one day you’ll find me in that fine establishment. Right on! Best of luck, take care.”

Cameo is a platform that connects fans with celebrities. According to Cameo, anyone can book personalized video shoutouts from their favorite celebrities, athletes, or influencers.

Sheen said his shoutout was courtesy of Karen Wiles’ daughter.