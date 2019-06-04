Closing arguments in trial of man accused of driving high, causing crash that killed child

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The prosecution will give its closing arguments Tuesday afternoon in the trial of Jonathan Hayes.

He is accused of crashing into a family’s car and killing a 2-year-old while high on opioids in 2016.

- Advertisement -

Hayes faces several charges, including second degree murder, in the November 2016 death of Mason Richardson.

Hayes allegedly crashed his truck into a car killing Mason and sending his mother, Alexandria Williams, and brother to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Independence Boulevard in Wilmington.

Investigators say Hayes, who was 24 years old at the time, needed multiple doses of Narcan after the crash. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told us Hayes had been arrested and put in jail 13 times prior to his latest charge for second degree murder.

Related Article: France holds trial over horse meat found in frozen lasagna

The defense gave its closing arguments earlier in the day. Hayes attorney claims Hayes fell asleep at the wheel and that evidence does not show an overdose on opiates. The defense said there was no malicious intent, so Hayes can not be guilty of murder.

Last week, a forensic scientist from a crime lab in Raleigh said Hayes blood tested positive for cocaine, Xanax, and diphenhydramine, which is found in over the counter drugs like Tylenol PM and Benadryl.

We’ll have more on this story tonight on WWAY.