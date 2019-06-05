Burgaw Scotchman robbed hours before ‘disturbance’ at same store

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — Two men face charges after an armed robbery at the Scotchman on West Wilmington Street in Burgaw, which is the same convenience store where two large groups got into a feud later that day.

Burgaw Police said the robbery happened just after 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

While responding to the call, the officers located a suspect vehicle leaving the area of the robbery.

The first suspect, Dontee Deshawn Forte, 19, was taken into custody at his home as he parked the vehicle from the robbery.

He was charged with the following:

-Aid and Abet Armed Robbery (Felony)

-Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)

-Possession of Schedule IV (Misdemeanor)

Forte received a $100,000 bond.

The second suspect, Shaun Cedric Robinson Jr., 20, was located and arrested a short time and distance away from Forte’s home.

He was charged with the following:

-Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon (Felony)

-Possession of a Firearm by a Felon (Felony)

-Larceny of a Firearm (Felony)

-Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

-Carrying a Concealed Weapon (Misdemeanor)

-Resisting a Public Officer (Misdemeanor-3 counts)

Robinson received a $150,000

Just hours later, Burgaw Police returned to the Scotchman after getting reports someone with a firearm was threatening to shoot someone.

That turned into a disturbance, which led to a teenager being arrested.