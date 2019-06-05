Currie pastor charged with DWI in crash that killed teacher, husband

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pastor from a church in Currie has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and driving while impaired in a crash that killed a Columbus County teacher and her husband.

Gordon Lee Griffen, 57, turned himself in on Tuesday, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

- Advertisement -

On Friday night, Griffen was allegedly driving in the wrong lane on NC 905 when he hit another vehicle head-on.

South Columbus High School teacher Jolena Joy Long Timmons, 51, and her husband, Donald Timmons, 41, were in that vehicle and were both killed in the crash.

Griffen was injured and treated at the hospital.

He was placed under a $200,000 bond.

Griffen is pastor at Moore’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church, according to the church’s website. The church posted about the accident on Facebook over the weekend.

“As we go throughout today and everyday going forward, please keep Pastor Gordon Griffin in your prayers during his recovery period from the accident that occurred late Friday afternoon. Also, please keep the Timmons Family in deep and consistent prayer as they prepare to have funeral services for Mr. & Mrs. Timmons who lost their lives in the accident. May the healing angels cover Tiffany and Adrian who remain in the hospital. God is able and he will cover both families during this time of bereavement and recovery,” the post reads.

Funeral services for Jolena and Donald Timmons will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in the South Columbus High School auditorium.