Hundreds flock to Surf City for the release of 20 sea turtles

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The first turtle release of the season from the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Center was cause for a celebration.

20 loggerhead and green sea turtles were released in Surf City after months of recuperation at Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehab Center.

Volunteers and students from the Friends School of Wilmington escorted them back home.

Karen Beasley executive director Jean Beasley explained that this is a bittersweet experience.

“Every time we have another release I go like this and put my hand over my heart because i don’t know how I still have a heart left,” Beasley explained. “Every one that goes takes a piece of it with them.”

Joe Heidel is a volunteer at the hospital. He said that there are easy things we can do for the turtles when we enjoy Surf City beaches as nesting on the island is at a high rate this year.

“Picking up trash, taking care of things on the beach, removing things from the beach, lawn chairs, whatever it may be,” Heidel explained. “Keeping in mind that this is a turtle sanctuary.”

Beasley reminds us that this is not just about the turtles or the people who helped them, it’s about the whole planet.

“This is our home,” Beasley added. “If we don’t protect it, look after it, keep it healthy, not only do the animals suffer, but we suffer as well. Without them there is no us.”

Hospital staff and volunteers say it is too early to tell for now, but they believe that this may be a record breaking year for turtle nesting in Surf City.