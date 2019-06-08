(CNN)– Ooh, they make you live…we’re talking about best friends. Celebrate your bestie today because it’s national best friends day!

That special someone is the person you can see every day and always have a blast.

Or the person you can call after not having spoken for months and it feels like you just talked yesterday.

Doctors say having friends is so important, you’re actually more likely to die without them. Psychologists even say solitary confinement should be considered a form of torture.

It’s also a good thing best friends are friends for life.

Depression commonly affects older adults after retirement, illness or losing a loved one, and best friends can help overcome those feelings.

So hold your best friend tight… And make sure to let them know how important they are.