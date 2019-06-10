Publix announces opening date for Carolina Beach store

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A long-awaited new grocery store on Pleasure Island is about ready to open its doors.

Publix says its new supermarket at 1018 Lake Park Blvd. N, Suite 107 in Carolina Beach will open to customers for a grand opening on Wednesday, June 26, at 7 a.m.

The new store has been built on the site of the old Federal Point Shopping Center. The plans had been tied up in a legal dispute involving the long-standing plans to build a Harris Teeter nearby.

- Advertisement -

For years Food Lion near Snows Cut Bridge has been the island’s only supermarket.