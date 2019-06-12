Waterfront home finalist in HGTV Ultimate House Hunt

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– A waterfront house in Wrightsville Beach has been selected as a finalist for the eighth annual HGTV Ultimate House Hunt.

You can vote for your favorite home in each of the nine categories:

amazing kitchens

big city digs

countryside retreats.

curb appeal

homes with a history

modern masterpieces

outdoor escapes

waterfront homes

The $2.8 million, four-bedroom, three-bath home in the running is located at 602 North Channel Drive on Banks Channel.

Audience voting begins today and runs through July 17. The winners will also be announced in July.