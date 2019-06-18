Wilmington Police investigating after body found behind dumpster

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating after a body was found early Tuesday morning.

The body was discovered behind a dumpster at Tara Court on S. 41st Street.

Neighbors who spoke with WWAY say they saw the body and it looked like it had been there for several days. No word yet on the cause of death.

Neighbors say a lawn care crew discovered the body around 10:00 a.m. and called management.

WWAY is still waiting for details from Wilmington Police. We’ll provide more details as they become available.