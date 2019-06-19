NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– Director of Early Childhood Education, Shannon Smiles, and Wrightsboro Elementary School pre-kindergarten teacher, Kristin Zamorski, sat down with Amanda Fitzpatrick to talk about NHCS Early Childhood Education Program.

The program provides services for qualifying children aging from 3 to 4-years-old. The classrooms are child-focused and has the overall goal of increasing the social and cognitive competencies of the children they serve.

Families are eligible to apply if they have a child that is or will be 3 or 4-years-old by August 31, 2019.

To apply, families will need to bring:

Certified Birth Certificate

Up-to-Date Immunization Record

Medicaid, Health Choice or Insurance Card

Parent /Guardian Picture I.D.

Proof of Residency

Income Verification for the year 2018

Legal Guardianship/Custody papers (if applicable)

Summer applications will be accepted Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p. m. at the Dale Spencer Building located at 1802 South 15th Street