Wilmington woman opens store featuring merchandise by human trafficking survivors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Women and men who have been rescued from human trafficking often have a hard time getting back on their feet.

A Wilmington woman says she has always been an advocate of fighting this.

Clair Beaver wanted to take her advocacy a step farther than making financial contributions to organizations.

Earlier this month she opened Set Free, a store in downtown Wilmington. The merchandise includes clothing and knick knacks made by survivors who have been rescued from trafficking.

One of her goals is to include survivors from as many countries as possible all over the world.

“We really hope that we can find products that we think would be more marketable,” Beaver said. “Then, actually work with those organizations or those nations and actually take products to them and say, ‘Can you produce this for us?’ and actually provide more economic opportunities in those nations.”

Set Free sells products made by workers from 11 different nations. Beaver is interested in including work from local survivors as well.