Police identify man fatally shot in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified a man who was fatally shot in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of South Eleventh Street around 1 p.m.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers rushed to the scene after receiving a Shotspotter notification.

The victim, who police identified as Sayvor Almonde Cromartie of Wilmington, was lying on the ground. The 20 year old died shortly after being transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police took one person into custody at the scene. As of Thursday morning, police said no arrest has been made.

If you know anything about this shooting, call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.