A high-speed chase that started in Florence has ended in a wreck in Darlington County, according to Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Kirby said the Florence County Special Operations unit tried to stop a stolen car at Highway 52 and I-95 in Florence.

He added the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Kirby said as the chase went through Darlington County, deputies used a special technique to stop it before anyone got hurt.

