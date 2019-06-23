Wilmington police make arrests after ‘several’ fights break out in front of music venue, bar

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police say several fights broke out early this morning outside a Wilmington music venue and bar. So many people were involved, police say they had to call in back up from campus police and other agencies.

Wilmington Police responded to a large disturbance in the 400 block of S. College Rd around 2:30 this morning.

Police estimate more than 150 people were standing in the parking lot outside The Monk. Several fights broke out involving 15-20 people and three individuals were arrested.

The crowd became so out of control at one time that officers from the State Highway Patrol, UNCW and NHCSD responded to assist.

Police arrested Katina Marie Walker charging her with disorderly conduct, affray and resisting arrest. 21-year-old Denasia Kalidra Greene was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, affray and resisting arrest.​ Police charged Angeleos Roamel Williams with resisting arrest.