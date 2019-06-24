Wilmington nonprofit showcased on The Design Network, hosts watch party before premiere

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For more than a decade, the work of Welcome Home Angel has turned homes inside out to improve the lives and therapy of children going through life altering diseases.

Tonight, for the first time, five families, the nonprofit and members of The Design Network watched as a series about their work was unveiled. It showcases the steps taken to renovate these homes for the kids and their families.

“Our cameras capture the joy of children and their families when volunteer designers makeover homes that give comfort and provide a better quality of life,” explains Jason Harris the founder of The Design Network.

The show will premiere Tuesday on the network and air all next month according to Logan Thompson with the nonprofit.

“I think we all just feel so proud to have been a part of this and to be able to have seen it from start to finish and for other people to see the value in what we do,” said Thompson who serves as the executive director of the Wilmington non profit. “To just share that not only with the people in Wilmington, but people in the whole country.”

Harris also owns a furniture company in High Point. He donated several pieces of furniture to some of the home renovations that take part in the series.

“Netta, Amanda, Julia, Zachery and Samuel, all from Wilmington, see their lives changed when design teams create practical and useful living spaces,” said Gayle Allen the VP of Programming for the network.

The network is free for viewers and is streaming on www.thedesignnetwork.com, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, YouTube, Amazon Prime TV, Facebook Watch, and native iOS and Android apps.

Welcome Home Angel is a nonprofit with a mission to help local children with physical challenges in their homes. If you’d like to donate go to www.welcomehomeangel.com/donate.

If you are interested in joining them in this mission, contact Welcome Home Angel at 910.679.6901 or info@welcomehomeangel.com.