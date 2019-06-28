Police identify man shot at Burger King, is a fugitive on probation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have identified a man shot by a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Detective Thursday.

WPD says the shooting happened when the detective was trying to stop Rodney Donnell Hansley, Jr., 22, during a drug investigation around 1:30 pm in the Burger King parking lot off S. 3rd Street. Police say Hansley was also wanted for felony interfering with an electronic device.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety, Hansley is a fugitive who absconded from probation/parole supervision. Hansley was convicted in 2017 of numerous charges, including possession charges. He was released from prison in July.

Sheriff Ed McMahon has requested the Wilmington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division work with the SBI to investigate the incident, in order to maintain transparency.

Hansley remains in stable condition at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. No one else was injured during the shooting. No charges have been filed against Hansley at this time.