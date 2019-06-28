Randy Aldridge gives in studio update on his health

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– WWAY’s own Randy Aldridge has been battling cancer for many months now. The struggle has been long and difficult for him, his friends, family, and viewers who support and love him. But there is new hope that Randy will be back on the air soon here at WWAY.

He joined us for an interview Friday with our own Amanda Fitzpatrick to break down how the past few months have been for him, and what he is looking forward to in the near future.

You can watch the full interview with Randy above.