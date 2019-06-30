Wilmington church dissolves after 100 years of worship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After one hundred years of worship, a Wilmington church held its final service Sunday morning.

Since 2016 Rev. Aaron Doll has been splitting his time as pastor between Pearsall Memorial Presbyterian church and Bethany Presbyterian church. Now Pearsall will dissolve.

Jerry Covil was raised in this church and raised his own children in it too. He says that dissolving is part of the church’s duty.

“It’s just, I guess, the meaning of the church and what it is for us as Christians in God’s kingdom,” Covil said. “[It’s] what we are put on earth to do and help bring closer together.”

Members said the majority of congregation will transfer to Bethany Presbyterian Church.