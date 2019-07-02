Arrest made in #UNSOLVED case in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department has made an arrest in a case featured in WWAY’s #Unsolved series.

Boiling Spring Lakes Police Chief Greg Jordan said Bryan Lee O’Daniels, 44, of Wilmington is charged with one count of murder connected to the disappearance of Timothy Smart in July 1995.

- Advertisement -

Chief Jordan said a story aired in May of 2018 on Smart’s case. WWAY’s Hannah Patrick featured Smart’s case in her #Unsolved series on May 7, 2018. She re-aired it again two weeks later and a few times in the last year.

At the time, Police Chief Brad Shirley said Smart lived in the 200 block of South Shore Drive in Boiling Spring Lakes. That was the last place he was ever seen. Shirley said Smart had just gotten a new job. He said Smart had been hired by a trucking company in South Carolina and was scheduled for orientation to start driving the truck. Smart would never make it to that orientation.

In a news release, Chief Jordan said after the story aired in May of 2018, new information came to light. He said new leads were established and that led to the arrest of O’Daniels.

Related Article: Marine accused of kidnapping and raping Wilmington woman

A bond hearing is set for this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

We’ll have more details tonight on WWAY News.