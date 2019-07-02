NBHS band reaches fundraising goal, heads to DC for 4th

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Band members at North Brunswick High School braved the heat to squeeze in one last practice today before heading to our nation’s capital.

The students have been invited to take part in the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, DC, Thursday.

Band Director Christopher Cook says they raised $31,000 to cover expenses for the trip for 67 students.

They’ll board a charter bus at 6 a.m. tomorrow to head to Washington. They are expected to arrive back home Friday night.