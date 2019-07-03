CANCER FREE! Randy Aldridge gets best birthday present EVER

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There was a huge cheer in the WWAY newsroom today when Randy Aldridge called to tell us the news he had just gotten from the doctor.

“I am cancer free!” Randy announced to his colleagues.

It is without a doubt the biggest gift Randy could hope for as he celebrates his anniversary this week and his birthday on Independence Day.

Last week Randy visited WWAY for the first time since he began his battle against colorectal cancer. In an emotional interview with his “work wife” Amanda Fitzpatrick, Randy said his medical team was waiting for one last test to check a remaining spot that could have been cancer, but it was not!

Randy had endured an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy and radiation to beat the tumor that was in his colon, prostate and lymphnodes.

Randy says he will have to have an annual cancer screening, but that this battle is behind him.

He plans to be back to work and on-air later this month!