Sunset Beach investigating body found near pier

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Sunset Beach Police say they are investigating after someone found a body along the shore.

According to a news release from Chief Ken Klamar, police got a call just after 6 a.m. about a male who was unresponsive in the Atlantic Ocean just east of the Sunset Beach commercial fishing pier.

Klamar says officers responded and helped to pull the body of a white male from the water. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunset Beach Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death.

The man’s identity has not been released until his family can be notified.

Police say they may release more details as they become available.