Navassa Parade battles heat and humidity Saturday morning

NAVASSA,NC (WWAY) — Jump roping is tiring enough in itself, but imagine jump roping over a mile stretching an entire Independence Day parade in high heat and humidity. The jump rope queen was just one of the many talents of the Navassa parade on Saturday.

Warm weather did not stop the fun that started on Broadway Street and made its way down Main Street. Navassa Dancing Dolls, horse bake riders, bikers, town officials and others marched through the town.

- Advertisement -

Our very own Meteorologist Monique Robinson led the festivities as the parade marshal.