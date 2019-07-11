Holland Shelter Creek almost ready to reopen

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — A local restaurant is getting ready to reopen after being closed for ten months.

Holland Shelter Creek was completely flooded during Hurricane Florence and had to be torn down.

- Advertisement -

The restaurant had been open for 37 years and survived Hurricane Floyd but flooded again during Florence. Owner Stephen Holland didn’t know if he would be able to afford to rebuild the local honky tonk.

Fortunately, with the help of a former customer, Holland found a new spot in Holly Ridge.

“So we worked something, and I bought up the property, and I gave them part of the business and we started going to town, and this is how far we’ve made it,” Holland said. “In the next two or three weeks, we’ll be open to the public again.”

Holland was able to save some of the decorations from the old location, but had to replace some of the wildlife.

He hopes to be open before the end of July.