Mother charged with child abduction makes first court appearance

BLADEN COUNTY, (WWAY) — The woman charged with abducting her child from a daycare earlier this week made her first court appearance in Bladen County Wednesday.

Juanita Askew is charged with child abduction, after she allegedly took her four-month-old daughter Lonnisha Askew from Little Hands Daycare Monday evening.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said Askew is still being held in the Bladen County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Officials say she will be given a court-appointed attorney.

The sheriff’s office is working to identify a second suspect involved in the abduction.