Aquarium closes because of mechanical issues

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher closed to the public this morning because of mechanical issues with the main building chiller.

The aquarium closed at 10:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the chiller controls building and habitat temperatures.

Due to exceedingly high heat and humidity in area, the aquarium says rising building temperatures make normal operations unsafe for visitors. The aquariums animal care team is monitoring habitat water temperatures and implementing safety protocols as needed.

Aquarium staff have identified the mechanical issues and repairs will begin as soon as possible. Due to the nature of the repairs, there’s no word yet when the aquarium will reopen.