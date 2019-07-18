Arrests made in shooting that injured 13-year-old

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old yesterday at the Cypress Cove Apartments.

A 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, and 18-year-old Keshaun Durrel Pierce were arrested by the US Marshals Task Force this evening.

The 16-year-old is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and or inflict serious injury and discharge of a firearm.

Pierce is charged with accessory after the fact.

The 13-year-old victim remains in serious condition. His identity has not been released.