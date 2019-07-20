Swimmer pulled from water in Oak Island has died

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– According to a GoFundMe page the swimmer who was pulled from the water in Oak Island on Thursday has died.

According to the GoFundMe page Lee Dingle died Friday.

- Advertisement -

“Lee Dingle, father, husband, son, friend, died on July 19th after a freak accident on a family trip to the beach,” the page says. “Lee was playing on the beach with three of his kids, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand.”

The GoFundMe page says Lee leaves behind his wife Shannon and six children. Shannon Dingle also posted about Lee’s passing on her Facebook page.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe page click here.