“Breakthrough” family visits local church

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)– Do you remember this story from a few years ago?

A 14 year-old boy fell threw an icy lake, died and nearly an hour later came back to life.

Sunday WWAY spoke with that boy and his family.

John Smith and his mother Joyce were at the Beach Assembly of God Church in Ocean Isle Beach on Sunday sharing his story of survival.

That story was captured in the film “Breakthrough” which released this past April.

It all happened on January 19th, 2015 and with his mothers prayers, John came back to life nearly an hour later. 16 days after that John walked out of the hospital.

“I got a phone call, and it was from my mom. It was pick up time so she was asking when I needed to be picked up, and I was telling her. Then she said I love you and I said I love you to, then 8 seconds later all 3 of us fall throw the ice,” John said.

“So I just decided that I was going to cry out to God and I did, then within seconds the nurse that was in charged that day started hollering I have a pulse, I have a pulse,” said Joyce.

Pastor Jason Nobel stood by John and Joyce’s after the accident, says John’s story shows that no matter your situation never lose hope.

“In life there is a lot of hard situations that we have to walk through and what I am thankful for is that God walks right beside us. He will walk through and help us deal with that. So don’t lose hope, always hold on to your hope no matter what you are walking through,” Nobel said.

The film “Breakthrough” is now available on DVD.

You can purchase the book “Breakthrough” by Joyce Smith and the book “Breakthrough To Your Miracle” by Pastor John Noble.