Diablo says ‘Farewell’ to the police department

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — One of the Wilmington Police Department K9 unit’s most helpful canines is retiring from the force.

Corporal Kendall Murphy, Diablo’s handler, says it is now her turn to return the favor and protect Diablo the way he has protected her over the last 6 and 1/2 years. She will be adopting him.

The canine has served as a dual purpose patrol dog in narcotics detection, tracking and patrol work, but health issues have forced him into retirement.

“A few years ago, we helped Vice do a narcotics sniff on a vehicle that they had stopped and got 16,000 little bags of heroin,” Murphy said. “That was his biggest heroin bust and he has just done wonders being that presence for us.”

Murphy says many people have said they didn’t run or fight back because Diablo was there.