Trial begins for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in broad daylight

By
WWAY News
-
0
Joseph Cornell Corbett III charged with killing Shantell Williams in the middle of the day, prompting a flood of 911 calls. (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Jury selection began today in the trial of a man accused of gunning down his ex-girlfriend on Dock Street two years ago.

Joseph Corbett III is charged with first degree murder in the death of Shantell Williams.

In March of 2017, witnesses called 911 reporting gunshots in the area of S. 17th St. and Wrightsville Ave. When EMS arrived on scene, they found Williams shot on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said Williams was chased around the block of Corbett, who allegedly shot her and then tried to run her over with his car.

Witnesses said the couple had a rocky past.

