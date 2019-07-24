100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina raising funds to send teens to college

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina Chapter will be holding its 2nd Annual Awards Recognition and Fundraiser this Saturday at Wrightsville Beach.

The concept of “The 100” began in 1963 in New York City when a group of concerned African American men began to meet to explore ways to improve conditions within their community.

“The organization was founded with the principals of mentorship, economic empowerment and health/wellness,” said Yusef Abdur-Razzaaq, a member of the 100 Black men of Coastal North Carolina Chapter.

The local chapter was established in 2008.

“A group of professional men wanted to do more to help out youth in the community so they started the 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina,” Abdur-Razzaaq said. “We have a mentorship program, Saturday Success Academy, so we do our part to help out the youth in the local area.”

In addition to mentoring programs for youth, the chapter also raises funds to send students to college.

“Our Saturday Success Academy has students in junior high and high school,” he said. “After they complete that program, we help them to apply for college scholarships and we reward them with scholarships when they complete the program.”

While Abdur-Razzaaq says his parents did a fantastic job raising he and his brothers, other mentors in his childhood were also valuable to his character development as a youth.

“I always had a football coach or someone a little older than me like an honorary big brother, if you will, that can help guide you and give you that mentorship that you desperately need especially at those crucial ages at high school, junior high school to make sure that you make the right decisions that you need to make in life,” Abdur-Razzaaq recalled.

To assist with the group’s ongoing mission to mentor teens in the Cape Fear, they are hosting their annual fundraising breakfast Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm at Shell Island Resort located at 2700 North Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach. While the breakfast is free to attend, they will be accepting donations to help with programs planned for the upcoming school year.

WWAY Meteorologist Monique Robinson will also serve as Mistress of Ceremonies for the breakfast.

If you would like to attend, RSVP through eventbrite.com. The name of the event is The 100 Black Men of Coastal North Carolina Awards Recognition and Benefit Breakfast and the location is Wilmington North Carolina. If you cannot attend but would like to make a donation, click here. You may also email onehundredbmcnc@yahoo.com.