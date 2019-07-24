Couple finds large Civil War artillery on Kure Beach

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A stroll to find sea shells and shark teeth led to a very unexpected find for a couple who just retired on pleasure island.

It started started as a hunt for sea shells, but the mile long walk ended with the bomb squad at the couples door.

“This will never happen in our lifetime again,” Patti Belanger said.

“We were walking south from our house down to Fort Fisher,” Patti Belanger said. “We look for sea shells. Sea shells and shark teeth.”

Patti and Kerry Belanger’s daily walk on the beach was about to turn into a treasure hunt.

“I looked down into about 6 inches of water and I thought, ‘What is that?’ So I said to Kerry, ‘What is that?’ and he says, ‘It’s a rock.’ But I said, ‘I don’t think that’s a rock.”

Kerry started digging.

“It literally looked like a big bullet.”

Patti says it was too heavy to carry, but she was not going to leave it behind.

“I wasn’t going to let it go. Yeah. No.”

Kerry threw it over his shoulder and they took it home.

“We talked about it a lot. I thought, ‘We just don’t know if this is safe or not.”

So where did she turn? Facebook of course.

“We put that out there and immediately the hits started coming.”

That’s when Patti says they decided to call the police.

“I was sitting in my chair reading a book and I heard a voice behind me say, ‘Hi are you the lady with the bomb?’ And I hopped up and I said yes it’s right over here.”

Patti says she was hiding it under a plastic bag on her porch.

“As I pulled it up, he backed off. He took one look at it and immediately the unmarked cars started showing up.”

Then Patti says the bomb squad showed up.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they determined it is a Union 20 pound Parrott Round from the Civil War.

“It was actually live.” Patti said.

“It’s actually illegal for them to possess it,” Brewer said. “Any artillery round that hadn’t been disposed of and cleaned out properly is against the law to possess.”

That’s why Brewer says they took it away to discharge it.

“He sent us a picture and said I’m so sorry,” Patti said. “But I’ll bring you the pieces.”

Sometimes making it safe doesn’t always mean keeping it in one piece.

The next day, the Belangers got all the pieces and instructions on how to put it back together.

“It’s a really great story,” Patti said.

A story about a treasure hunt that they didn’t even know they were on.

“Some people who are the civil war buffs have probably been looking for this all their lives, we’ve been here 3 weeks and it literally just washed up at our feet,” Patti said. “So we feel pretty cool about this whole thing.”

Once they put it back together, the Belangers plan to take it to to Fort Fisher to donate it if they can, but if not they plan to keep it.