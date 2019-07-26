NHRMC Chief of Medical Staff reacts to potential hospital sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Tuesday, we reported that New Hanover County leaders were exploring the idea of selling New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Now, the hospital’s Chief of Medical Staff is reacting.

“I think the idea that our hospital will continue on as a county-owned hospital that doesn’t receive tax dollars for the long run in the next 10 years is probably not something that is sustainable, with all of the things that are happening in health care,” said Dr. William Hope.

Dr. Hope says hospital buyouts and mergers are happening all around the state and country. He believes the same must happen to New Hanover Regional so it can continue to grow, and now may be the right time.

“I think we have some leverage and some negotiating power,” Hope said. “We’re an excellent hospital that’s doing very well financially, so maybe it’s a good time to look and see if there’s a right fit for us.”

Hope says he does think it’s important to know who that buyer is, and what their goals are. While there will always be some fear of the unknown, he’s confident that if county leaders decide to sell, they will choose a buyer with the right intentions.

“There’s some things that are probably going to be out of our control, whether we get bought or not,” Hope said. “I think we’ve rallied around the idea that there’s some things we can control and that’s taking care of patients.”

NHRMC and New Hanover County leaders will host two forums for the community to share their thoughts about what is important to the future of health and wellness in the region.

August 19, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Northeast Regional Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road

August 20, 8:30 -10 a.m. at the Senior Resource Center, 2222 South College Road

Once proposal are received, additional employee, provider and community forums will be held to share information, and prior to another vote of the New Hanover County Commissioners.