Local ‘100 Black Men of America’ chapter highlights this year’s student success

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Have you ever paused to think about what impact you’re making on Port City youth? Joe Conway with New Hanover Regional Medical Center addressed the 100 Black Men recognition ceremony with that question.

Saturday morning, North Carolina state and local officials joined the ceremony. Our own Monique Robinson had the pleasure of emceeing the event focused on highlighting the success of the chapter in Wilmington.

Chapter President David Cheek says the organization’s goal is to educate and empower African-American children and teens.

“Everyone’s a citizen, but you can get more involved in being a citizen,” David Cheek said. “You can understand your rights and the abilities that are offered [to us] that often some of our community never gets a chance to see.”

On Saturday mornings, throughout the year, the chapter hosts a “Success Academy” to enrich African-American high school students.

One college students that graduated from that program shared her love the organization.