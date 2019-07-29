Opening the world of surfing for those with disabilities

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Life Rolls On is once again bringing their surfing experience to the Cape Fear for Life Rolls On They Will Surf Again happening next weekend.

Life Rolls On was founded by a world champion quadriplegic surfer named Jesse Billauer. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for those with disabilities through the joy of surfing and skating.

Sunday, August 11, Life Rolls On They Will Surf Again will lay out the red carpet — or beach mats, for a fun day in the sun for those with disabilities of any age. More than 400 volunteers will be on hand to assist adaptive athletes primarily with spinal cord injuries enjoy a day of surfing.

The event is being held at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk in front of the ADA accessible boardwalk. It is entirely free, so bring the whole family to enjoy this day on the beach!

Check-in for the event starts at 7:00 a.m., the welcome speech will be at 8:00 a.m. and the adaptive surf clinic runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4 p.m.

