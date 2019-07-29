Paradise Axe & Retro Arcade now open

By
Kevin Dumas
-
0
70

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY)–  Axe throwing is taking off. Now there’s another business in the area where you can enjoy this competitive sport, and play some retro video games!

Paradise Axe and Retro Arcade opened Wednesday in Holly Ridge.

You can get a group together and throw some axes, shoot some pool, play classic video games and more.

Owner Dorothy Royal said she wanted to create a family friendly environment for everyone to come have some fun.

“I find people of all ages are coming in and having a really good time. It’s an affordable day out with the family. People have to put their phones down to play, and that’s the coolest thing, they have to talk to one another, interact and play again,” Royal said.

To throw an axe, it’s $20 dollars an hour per person.

This is the region’s second axe throwing facility, Axes & Allies opened in Wilmington last summer.

Report a Typo
SHARE
Previous articleGov. Cooper holds ground on state budget compromise, pushes for Medicaid discussion
Next articleHolland’s Shelter Creek Reopens
mm
Kevin Dumas
Kevin Dumas Joined the WWAY team in October 2018 after he moved from Long Island, NY, to Wilmington. Kevin is no stranger to Wilmington as he vacationed in the area for 14 years. He is excited to finally call Wilmington his home. Kevin produced multiple video and audio production projects during college. At Suffolk Community College Kevin worked on in studio TV productions and served as the lead audio engineer on many of the live remote van productions. At SUNY Old Westbury Kevin worked with the campus television station OWTV as well as the campus radio station OWWR where he was also the station’s Sports Director. Kevin has seven MAC Award Nominations and won the MAC Award for Best News Segment with his production of “In the Know on OWWR” in 2018 at SUNY Old Westbury. Kevin’s passion in sports broadcasting was born in high school, while shooting, editing and producing sports segments for school teams, producing field segments as well as interviewing fans and athletes. Kevin was quickly recruited to manage the MSG Varsity Program during his time at Sachem North High School. Kevin graduated from SUNY Old Westbury in May 2018, where he was a Media/Communications major and Honors College Student. Kevin transferred to SUNY Old Westbury to continue his studies after he graduated from the Radio and Television Production program from Suffolk Community College. Kevin was the recipient of the Stay On Long Island (SOLII) Scholarship and graduated from Suffolk with an Associates degree in Applied Science. When Kevin is not bringing you the news, he is always trying to spend time with his family. Kevin also loves to spend time going to the bowling alley and the beach. In addition he is always keeping up with his favorite sports teams the New York Mets and the New York Rangers.

You Might Also Like