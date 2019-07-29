Paradise Axe & Retro Arcade now open

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY)– Axe throwing is taking off. Now there’s another business in the area where you can enjoy this competitive sport, and play some retro video games!

Paradise Axe and Retro Arcade opened Wednesday in Holly Ridge.

You can get a group together and throw some axes, shoot some pool, play classic video games and more.

Owner Dorothy Royal said she wanted to create a family friendly environment for everyone to come have some fun.

“I find people of all ages are coming in and having a really good time. It’s an affordable day out with the family. People have to put their phones down to play, and that’s the coolest thing, they have to talk to one another, interact and play again,” Royal said.

To throw an axe, it’s $20 dollars an hour per person.

This is the region’s second axe throwing facility, Axes & Allies opened in Wilmington last summer.