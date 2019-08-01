Impairment suspected in fatal Calabash car accident

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Impairment is suspected in the Tuesday afternoon car accident that left one woman dead.

The accident happened around 2:26 p.m., according to highway patrol.

Trooper J.D. Justice was dispatched to the three vehicle collision on US 17 at NC 904 near Sunset Beach.

Justice says Kevin Hart, 67, of Oak Island, was traveling north in his Toyota on U.S. 17 when he allegedly ran through a red light hitting a Mazda van that was traveling west on NC 904.

The impact pushed the Mazda van sideways and into a Dodge van.

The driver of the Mazda, Ann Wiltbank, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hart was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Grand Strand Hospital with minor injuries.

NC Highway Patrol says they are consulting with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office to make charges.