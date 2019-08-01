Whiteville shooting victim identified

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Whiteville Police have identified the man shot and killed earlier this week at Sandy Ridge Apartments.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at 704 Nolan Avenue.

The victim, identified as Diondi Xavier Sadler, 35, was shot and taken to Columbus Regional ER by bystanders.

Police say Sadler died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation with joint efforts from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

No word yet on a suspect.