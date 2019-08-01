Wilmington Police investigating possible shootout

WILMINGTON POLICE, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a possible shootout Thursday afternoon.

Wilmington Police spokeswoman Linda Thompson said there were a couple of ShotSpotter activations around 1 p.m. Thursday.

She said it happened near Queen Street and 16th Street. Thompson said it appears two cars were involved and the drivers in each car were each shooting at each other.

She said police are at the scene investigating now. We will bring you more details as they become available.