The CW’s ‘The Lost Boys’ pilot to reshoot in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES (STARNEWS) — A new television project is eyeing Wilmington, and this one has a bite.

“The Lost Boys,” a potential new series based on the 1987 punk vampire movie, is planning to reshoot its pilot episode in Wilmington, according to Mark Pedowitz, president of The CW.

“When everything comes together, the plan is to shoot in Wilmington,” Pedowitz said Sunday during The CW’s day at the Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills.

Hunter Ingram with the StarNews reports it is not known when production will get underway in Wilmington, but a fall start is possible.

The CW originally ordered a pilot for the series last year and shot the episode in California for consideration as part of the network’s 2019-20 television season. But it wasn’t picked up to series and instead given a chance to retool the script and cast.

You can read more on Ingram’s report here.